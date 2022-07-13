Ebbie Clyde Stone

Funeral service for Ebbie Stone of Verndale held at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 21, at the Verndale Chapel with Pastor Ken Uhren presiding. Visitation held at the chapel on Thursday from 1:30 p.m. until the time of the service.
Ebbie, age 88, passed away with family by his side, on July 10, 2022, at the hospital in St. Cloud, MN.
Ebbie was born to Clyde and Adeline (Hosner) Stone on November 30, 1933, in Aldrich Township, Wadena, County, MN. He grew up on the family farm and attended school in Verndale. He later completed a machinist course in Staples.
In October 1957, Ebbie joined the US Army and served his country until his honorable discharge in September 1959. On October 15, 1955, he was united in marriage with Gloria Marie Johnson. They made their home and worked in the Twin Cities area. In retirement, he moved to his farm in rural Verndale and lived there until his death.
Preceding Ebbie in death were his parents Clyde and Adeline; grandson Jarvis Hartfiel; and brother Ralph Stone.
Remembering Ebbie will be his wife, Gloria of Verndale; daughter Joelle (Nelson) Alvord; step-children Jacquelyn Nelson and Scott Nelson; grandchildren Jonathan and Jiliane Hartfiel; great grandson Jon Hartfiel; along with his sister, Lois Brummer of Wadena; and a host of friends.
Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Verndale, MN.
Memorials may be directed to Shriners Hospital for Children (www.lovetotherescue.org).
Arrangements with the Schuller Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Verndale, MN. (www.SchullerFamilyFH.com)
