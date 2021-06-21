Duane “Squirt” Allen Runyon, age 71, of Anoka, MN, passed away on September 14, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents Norma and Cecil Runyon. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Jane; his children Marc (Emily) Runyon and Kelly (Dustin) Bundy; his grandchildren Trenten, Cooper and Lyla; his brothers Dennis and Douglas (Julie); his sister Diane (Mark); and step-sister Jeanie. Celebration of Life will be held July 17, 2021 from 9-11 a.m. at Peninsula Point Two Rivers Historical Park in Anoka.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.