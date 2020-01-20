Funeral services were held January 3, 2020 for Duane E. “Bud” Redepenning. Bud, 92 of Anoka, was born and raised in Madison, MN before moving to Anoka. He was a 30 year employee of the Anoka Highway Department. Bud was an army veteran and a long time member of the American Legion where he served as the State of Minnesota Commander in 1986-87. Bud is preceded in death by his parents Albert and Emma; sisters Mary Lou Angrimson, Darleen Schoep, infant sister Betty Ann; several in-laws and many other family members and friends. Bud is survived by wife of 69 years, Betty; children Darrel (Donna) Redepenning, Deb Redepenning and Joleen (Paul) Connoy; grandchildren Robert (Sara) Redepenning, Michael Redepenning, Ryan (Meghan) Connoy and Megan (Mark) Oelrich; great-grandchildren Tommy Redepenning Alison Redepenning, Caden Connoy, Kennedy Connoy and Olive Oelrich; siblings Ivy Redfield, Willis Redepenning, Donna Peterson, Phyllis Cram and Charles (LeRona) Redepenning; sisters-in-law Doreen Bradley and Irene Alexander; as well as many other family members and countless friends. Internment will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date.
Duane "Bud" E. Redepenning
