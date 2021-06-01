On May 20, 2021, at age 87, after 62 years of healing others, he has gone to the one who ultimately heals our body, mind, and soul, his Lord Jesus. Raised on the North Dakota prairie, schooled at UND and Univ. of PA Med School. Married to Barbara Eddy 61 years. Surviving family, brother/sister-in-law Keith and Val Rae Burkholder; sister-in-law Kathryn Burkholder; son/daughter-in-law Dayton and Eileen Burkholder; daughters Janet Waibel and Mary Jo Burkholder; grandchildren Ben (Claren) Waibel and Caroline Fox; great-grandchild Owen Waibel. He was a prolific reader and writer who never stopped learning. He recently wrote his memoir and self-published a children’s book. A remembrance and celebration of his life will be held Aug. 6 at Green Haven Golf Course, 12 noon, Anoka, MN.
