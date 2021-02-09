Douglas Patrick Lawrence, 78 , of Coon Rapids, MN passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at the ARK on the River in Anoka Minnesota. He was born October 5, 1942 at St. Mary's Hospital in Minneapolis to Ralph and Irene Lawrence. Douglas was infant baptized and confirmed in the Methodist Church and . was Born Again and baptized as an adult at Fridley Assemblies of God Church. As a youth he was an active Boy Scout and achieved the Order of the the Arrow as well as a 4-H member. He graduated from Anoka High School in J 961 but spent the majority of his young life attending school in Columbia Heights. Following his schooling he worked at Independent Packing and for Rocket Oil, entering the Minnesota National Guard in1964 and served for 6 years. After completing basic training Douglas purchased Rocket Oil Company from his father in 1964 and started Rocket Turf Landscaping in 1967, growing Kentucky Blue Grass Sod in Anoka County. Douglas and JoAnn were married in 1969 in Willmar, MN and settled in Coon Rapids where they operated their businesses until he retired in October of 2020. Douglas was an active supporter of the Republican Party and served as President of the Minnesota Turf Association and current President of the Anoka County Farm Bureau. Douglas had many interests including home building, land development and raising Hereford Cattle. His enjoyment of raising Hereford Cattle gained many close friendships across the country and he has been honored many times for his support of the Junior Hereford Association both in Minnesota and Nationally. He would receive the American Junior Hereford Association Advisors of the Year Award in 1995, American Hereford Association 50 Year Golden Hereford Breeder Award 2009, Minnesota Farm Family of the Year 2010 and was inducted into the Minnesota Hereford Breeders 2020 Hall of Fame. Proceeded in death by Father Ralph E. Lawrence, Mother Irene E. Lawrence, and Sister-in-law Kathy Lawrence. Survived by Wife of 51 years JoAnn (Krueger) children Bryan(Marytina), Bradley(Brigitte) and Jason Viebrock and six grandchildren, Montana(Leyton, Fiance'), Wyatt(Claire), Wade, Wynn, Dawson and Hutton, Twin Brother Dennis and elder Brother Richard(Sandra) many nieces and nephews.
