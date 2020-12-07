Douglas A. Stein

Douglas Stein of Ham Lake peacefully passed away on December 1, 2020 at the age of 81. Survived by his wife of 56 years Barbara (Curtis); son Daniel; daughter Jennifer (Joe Youngquist); grandchildren Paige, Lauren and Noah; brother Greg (Carol Ann); sister Carol (Don Wright). Douglas was born on August 10, 1939 to A.W. and Audrey Stein in Wayzata, MN. He graduated from Wayzata High School in 1957 where he enjoyed playing baseball and was captain of the basketball team. Doug went on to play basketball in college his freshman year at St. Cloud State College while pursuing a degree in education. Doug’s teaching career started as a student teacher at Morris Bye Elementary School, in Coon Rapids, MN. After graduating, he continued teaching in 5th grade at Morris Bye for 35 years, retiring in 1995. Doug was a charter member of the Ham Lake Fire Department. He served for over 20 years as a volunteer firefighter from 1969-1989. He was active in local politics, the teacher union, and worked on the volunteer firefighter relief association. After retirement, he continued to volunteer by teaching money management classes to adults. He shared his love for birding by giving presentations to school children at Springbrook and Bunker Hills. He was also very involved in the Anoka Hennepin Retired Staff Association, where he served as the Legislative contact. Doug was a man of integrity and service to others. He will be fondly remembered for his love of learning, passion for birds, and sense of humor. A special thank you to the Health Partners hospice team #2 (Mary Stephanie Lisa and Chaplain Lynn) for their wonderful care and support. Memorials can be made to the ACBC Food Shelf serving Anoka County, https://ACBC food shelf.com/ Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m., Wednesday, December 9, 2020, St. Patrick Catholic Church, 19921 Nightingale St. NW, Oak Grove. Full obituary can be read at www.carlsonlillemoen.com.
