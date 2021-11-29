Donna Marie George

Loving mother, Donna M. George, 84 years old, passed away unexpectedly Thanksgiving evening.
Survived by her children, Julie Snartland (Phill), Karen George, and Eric George; grandchildren, Kristen (Steve) Jacobson, Jim (Jess) Snartland, Logan (Stephanie) George, Hailey (A.C.) Hecker; great-grandchildren, Evelyn, Boen, and Reagan; brothers, Roger (Paula) Liesch, Earl "Skip" (Kathy) Rudquist Jr.
Preceded in death by her husband, James E. George; parents and two cousins.
Donna was a kind and thoughtful person; she led a life rich in family, community, and faith. Donna was confident in her faith and is rejoicing with her savior. Donna cherished her family roles of mother, wife, sister, daughter, granddaughter, godmother, cousin, grandmother, and "Gigi Maga" to the great grandchildren. She cultivated many friendships and will be missed by many.
Service of remembrance will be held on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 11 AM with a one hour visitation prior at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 700 Western St, Anoka. Memorials to charity of choice, Animal Humane Society, or Mount Olive Lutheran Church.
Thurston-Lindberg Funeral Home, Anoka, 763-421-0220, www.thurston-lindberg.com
