Donna Habeck, age 70 of Coon Rapids, passed away August 26, 2021. Survived by husband of 51 years, Ken; children, Gene (Karen), Jim and Katie; grandchildren, Terra, Kayla, Katrina, Brady and Talyn; great-grandchild, Jaxton; four brothers and two sisters; other relatives and friends. Donna enjoyed bowling, travelling, playing cards with friends and most of all spending time with her family and grandchildren. Memorial service at Kozlak-Radulovich Blaine Chapel (107th Ave. NE and Hwy. 65) Saturday, September 11th at 2 PM with visitation one hour prior.
