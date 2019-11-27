Donald Robert Erickson, age 83, of Dayton, Minnesota passed away while surrounded by his family on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. Don was born on October 29, 1936 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the son of Vernon and Judith (Anderson) Erickson. He graduated from Anoka High School, Class of 1954. He went on to further his education at Dunwoody College of Technology. Don proudly served his country in the United States Army for four years. While on Christmas leave in 1960, he met the love of his life, Joyce McKenzie. They continued a long-distance relationship, writing each other many letters until his discharge in 1962. They were united in marriage at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church later that year. They made their home in Dayton, Minnesota where they raised their three children. He worked at Hoffman Engineering for over 30 years. He also worked part time maintaining roadways and equipment for the City of Dayton. Don generously offered his time and talents over the years, helping others with anything they needed. He loved being in his garage and outside working on different projects. Above all, he adored his nine grandchildren and looked forward to spending time with them and watching them grow. He will be remembered as a kind, generous, honest, sweetheart of a man. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings Richard and Lorraine. He is survived by his beloved wife Joyce; children, Dawn (Phil) Porter, Dina (Jeff) Perron, and Daniel (Kelli) Erickson; grandchildren, Hillary, Alexandra, Madison, Spencer, Lyndsey, Cassaundra, Chloe, Julian, and Everly; siblings, Eleanor Wallace, Virginia Miller; other family and friends. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake, Minnesota. A prayer service will follow at 7 p.m.
Donald Robert Erickson
To send flowers to the family of Donald Erickson, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Dec 3
Gathering
Tuesday, December 3, 2019
5:00PM-7:00PM
5:00PM-7:00PM
Mattson Funeral Home
343 N. Shore Drive
Forest Lake, MN 55025
343 N. Shore Drive
Forest Lake, MN 55025
Guaranteed delivery before Donald's Gathering begins.
Dec 3
Prayer Service
Tuesday, December 3, 2019
7:00PM
7:00PM
Mattson Funeral Home
343 N. Shore Drive
Forest Lake, MN 55025
343 N. Shore Drive
Forest Lake, MN 55025
Guaranteed delivery before Donald's Prayer Service begins.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.