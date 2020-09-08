On Tuesday, September 1, 2020, Donald Leroy Hardle, loving husband and father of four children, died peacefully at the age of 84. Don was born on the hottest-ever recorded day in Anoka County history on July 7, 1936. He graduated from Anoka High School in 1954. He later obtained a BA at the U of M, being known as a star wrestler and savvy student. He later went on to obtain a MA in history from St. Cloud State. He went on to coach wrestling and teach Social Studies at Anoka Junior High for over 10 years. Don moved from teaching into the world of new home construction, co-founding Good Value Homes, which became one of the largest home building companies in the state of Minnesota in the 1970’s and 80’s. Even though he battled cancer for over 14 years, he loved nothing better than a vigorous conversation, usually involving politics and theology. Don was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Hardle; his mother, Elvera Hardle; his younger brother, Richard Hardle; his infant son, Bruce Hardle and his grandson, Aaron Kendall. He is survived by his wife Carolyn; his four children Peggy Kendall, Debbie Gray, Chase Johnson and Kate Chapman. He was loved and appreciated by all his children, 11 grandchildren, and many close friends for his generosity and kind spirit. A funeral service will be held at a later date, once conditions are acceptable, at Lord of Life Church in Ramsey, MN. Please make any memorial donations to philanthropy.mayoclinic.org/donateMC.
Donald Leroy Hardle
Loving Husband and Father of Four Children
