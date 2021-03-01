Donald "Don" Lawrence Baldwin

Donald “Don” Lawerence Baldwin, 83, of Coon Rapids, MN passed away peacefully with family by his side on February 22, 2021. Don was a sweet soul born on November 2, 1937 in Minnesota, the son of Joseph and Dorothy Baldwin. Survived by his brother Roy Baldwin and sister Lorraine Esler; children: Brenda Bowers, Randy (Deanna) Baldwin, Cathy...his favorite daughter (James) Hanna, Bridget (Brett) Leschinsky, James Thiewes, Stephanie (Nick) Grumbos, Tina Thiewes; ex-wife Maria Matthews (34 years); along with eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife Darlene Baldwin and sister Delores (Howard) Esler. All could attest to his sweet and kind demeanor, yet also known to be a bit of a jokester. One of his favorite jokes was the classic “pull my finger” which would make him chuckle, whether you fell for it or not. Growing up he would randomly ask for a dilly bar, but when there wasn’t any to bring him...he would simply respond “it just sounded so good” and he’d laugh. His last words were sweet. A simple “Hi Steph” and a slight smile to his loving daughter on FaceTime in Arizona. He will be greatly missed and forever in the hearts of those who knew him. A private family ‘Celebration of Life’ will be held at a later date, in lieu of a service.
