Dolores Fraki, 84, of Andover, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020, with her husband and family by her side. She was born in Minneapolis and lived most of her adult life in Coon Rapids, MN where she raised her family. She is preceded in death by parents Leo and Helen; sister Marian; and daughter Lisa (Doug). Survivors include her husband James; sister Marnette (Roland); daughters Debora, Renee (Billy), Melissa (Jon), and Sheila; 13 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and many other relatives and friends. Dolores graduated from Anoka High School in 1953 and attended night school at the Minnesota School of Business while employed by the City of Coon Rapids. She proceeded to stay home to care for her girls for a number of years before returning to the workforce in 1981 as an insurance agent until retiring in 1999. Dolly had a passion for cooking and baking. She loved to try new recipes and was a regular viewer of the cooking channel. Her family was the beneficiary of her wonderful food and baked goods at holidays and family events. Her carrot cake and fudge frosting were unmatched! Dolly’s biggest passion was her family. She loved her family; she always wanted to know every detail of their lives. She made everyone feel loved and important. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. A memorial service was held in her honor for immediate family on Wednesday, August 5th to celebrate her life. The family gratefully declines donations but memorial gifts can be made in her honor to the Allina Hospice Foundation or Our Lady of Peace Hospice in St. Paul. Allina Health Hospice Foundation 3915 Golden Valley Rd Minneapolis, MN 55422 HospiceFoundation@allina.com Our Lady of Peace Attn: Lisa Sweeney 2076 St. Anthony Avenue Saint Paul, MN 5510 ourladyofpeacemn.org Arrangements are with the Benson & Langehough Funeral Home. www.northfieldfuneral.com
