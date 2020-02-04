Age 75 of Blaine, formerly of Fridley. Preceded in death by parents, Dorothy & Edward Magnuson. Survived by loving husband of 53 years, Charles; children, Kari (Jon) Snyder & Corey McKusick; grandchildren, Lauren & Christopher; step-father-in-law, Dave Hoagland; brothers-in-law, Jack (Pat) & Dale (Barb) McKusick; other relatives & friends. Dianne was an outstanding member of the community, participating in the League of Women Voters, Fridley 49ers, Meals on Wheels and more. She was a dedicated wife, mother and loved being a grandma most of all. Funeral service Friday, February 7, 2020 at KOZLAK-RADULOVICH BLAINE CHAPEL (107th Ave. NE & Hwy. 65) at 11 AM with visitation one hour prior. Interment Frisborg Cemetery. Memorials preferred to the Courage Center.
Dianne Jean McKusick
To plant a tree in memory of Dianne McKusick as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.