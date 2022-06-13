Diane Lynne Shoemaker

Diane Lynne (Mikkola) Shoemaker, age 75, of Blaine, MN, died on May 28, 2022, in Isanti, MN at Prairie Senior Cottages.
Diane was born in Grand Rapids, MN on September 22, 1946. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She had a gift of artistic talent. Her parents were Arthur and Corinne Mikkola. Diane spent her youth growing up and graduating from high school in Grand Rapids in 1964. She attended Itasca Community College and NDSU almost finishing her Home Ec. degree. She eventually completed her degree at U o M. She married Walter Shoemaker on Jan. 20, 1968.
Diane is survived by her husband, Walt, and her three children, Jeff (Jodi) Shoemaker, Todd (Leanne) Shoemaker and Kristi (Mike) Downs. Also by her grandchildren, Alex, Kyle, Caleb, Madelyn, Emma, Elizabeth, Sydney, Blake and Joselyn.
A Memorial/Celebration of Life open house will be held at: Sgt John Rice VFW Post 6316, 1374 109th Ave. NE, Blaine, MN on June 20, 2022, 4-7 p.m.
