Diana M. Kroska

Diana M. Kroska, 71-year-old resident of East Bethel, MN passed away May 15, 2023 at Edgemont Place in Blaine, MN, surrounded by family.

Diana was born on February 17, 1952 in Owatonna, MN to Mardolf and Gladys Weisjahn. She graduated from Owatonna High School. Diana was united in marriage to John Kroska on December 15, 1973. She continued her education at the University of Minnesota, graduating in 1975 with a Bachelor Degree in education. The couple lived in Ham Lake, MN for a few years, before settling in 1983, at their forever home in East Bethel, MN. Diana worked at Dayton Elementary as the librarian for many years. She traveled to Africa several times and established childreachuganda.org. This was an organization that built schools and dug clean water wells. It was later decommissioned despite Diana's passion.

