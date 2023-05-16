Diana M. Kroska, 71-year-old resident of East Bethel, MN passed away May 15, 2023 at Edgemont Place in Blaine, MN, surrounded by family.
Diana was born on February 17, 1952 in Owatonna, MN to Mardolf and Gladys Weisjahn. She graduated from Owatonna High School. Diana was united in marriage to John Kroska on December 15, 1973. She continued her education at the University of Minnesota, graduating in 1975 with a Bachelor Degree in education. The couple lived in Ham Lake, MN for a few years, before settling in 1983, at their forever home in East Bethel, MN. Diana worked at Dayton Elementary as the librarian for many years. She traveled to Africa several times and established childreachuganda.org. This was an organization that built schools and dug clean water wells. It was later decommissioned despite Diana's passion.
Diana is survived by her husband, John Kroska of East Bethel, MN; son, Rudy (Heather) Kroska of Maple Grove, MN; grandson, Rex Kroska of Maple Grove, MN; brothers, Richard Weisjahn of Owatonna, MN, Greg (Mary) Weisjahn of Hugo, MN; sister-in-law, Edna Weisjahn of Andover, MN; many nieces and nephews; and several close friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Jerry Weisjahn.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 2, 2023 at Strike Life Tributes in Isanti, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
