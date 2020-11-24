Dennis R. Carlson, DDS, age 85 of Anoka, born and raised in Clinton, MN and Missouri, passed away November 21,2020. Dennis graduated from Gustavus Adolphus College in 1957. A well-known Orthodontist in the Anoka, Coon Rapids, and Elk River communities starting his practice in 1966. He graduated in 1964 from the University of Minnesota Dental School and received his Master’s in Orthodontics in 1966. Preceded in death by loving wife of 60 years Vada; parents, Grace and Ray; infant brother Miles. Survived by daughter, Tory Carlson (Jon Cohen); grandchildren, Sam, Amelia and Seth; brother, Gary Carlson (Joan); sister, Cheryl Casper (Jack); nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Dennis served on the board and was a long-time member of Zion Lutheran Church in Anoka. He was a avid outdoorsman hunter and fisherman, loved playing golf with his regular golfing group, and watercolor painting. Most of all, he was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend of so many in the community. In lieu of flowers, memorial preferred to Zion Lutheran Church. A private family service will be held at Zion due to Covid -19 restrictions. A public service at Zion will be announced at a later date when it’s safe to gather.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.