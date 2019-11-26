Dennis Anderson, age 78, of Ham Lake. Preceded in death by parents, Clifford & Avis. Survived by loving wife of 50 years, Phyllis; sons, Jason (Sheila) & Jarett (Erin); grandchildren, Nathan, Kalli, Erin, Clara & Julia; siblings, Twyla Arndt, Cheri (Ed) MacFarland, Jody Wilson; nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends. Denny was a proud Navy veteran. A Celebration of his life will be held at Kozlak-Radulovich Blaine Chapel (107th Ave. NE & Hwy. 65) on Monday, Dec. 2nd at 11 a.m., with visitation one hour prior and reception to follow. Inurnment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the American Brain Tumor Association. (abta.org) or National Brain Tumor Society (braintumor.org). Arrangements with Kozlak-Radulovich Chapel, 763-783-1100.
Dennis "Denny" M Anderson
