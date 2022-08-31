Delores L. Wellman

Delores L. Wellman, age 91, passed away August 28, 2022.

Raised in Anoka, Minn., she worked in her parents' grocery store and there met her best friend, travel partner and future husband, Maurice. She loved traveling and being outdoors, and had a gift of talking with others and spreading joy and jokes wherever she went. Delores loved Jesus, all animals, especially dogs, and being with her friends and family.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.