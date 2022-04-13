Dean "Sugarfoot" Clare Anderson

Dean Clare Anderson, born September 29, 1951, was a caring brother, uncle, and friend. He left this world suddenly after medical complications March 15, 2022, at the age of 70, surrounded by his brothers and sisters who will continue to honor his legacy by living their lives to the fullest.
Dean was preceded in death by his parents Arden "Andy" Bjarne Anderson Sr. and Shirley Mae Anderson.
Dean is survived by his brothers and sisters Tom (Lou) Anderson, Arden (Deb) Anderson II, Cheryl (DuWayne) Hand, Scott Anderson, Wendy (Gary) Steinke, and Colleen (Rick) Peterson; several nieces and nephews.
Dean graduated from Forest Lake High School in 1971, playing multiple sports with wrestling being his favorite. Dean was nicknamed "Sugarfoot" in high school from his famous wrestling move he performed to take down his opponent. During his high school wrestling, he was named as All Conference with a 14-1 record, went to state twice with a 3rd and 4th place and broke the FLHS team record leading the team with most wins his senior year.
Dean enjoyed cooking, sports, the outdoors and spending time with his friends and family. In retirement from a career in construction, happy hour was his favorite way to spend time with those he loved.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Dean at Cowboy's Saloon, 9005 S Hwy Dr., Circle Pines, MN 55014 from 1:00-3:00 PM, April 23, 2022.
