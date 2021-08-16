Dean S. Chapman

Dean Scott Chapman was born July 8, 1961 to David and Ruth (Sorenson) Chapman in Sioux Falls, SD and passed away August 5, 2021. Dean graduated Anoka High School in 1979. He earned a B.A. from Metropolitan State University in St. Paul. Dean’s most recent employment (20 years) was with a Government Communications Service Company. His degree was in Marketing while he was self-taught in computer networks where he spent most of his career. Dean was an avid hunter, fisherman, photographer and friend to many. His Christian faith was important to him. He is survived by his parents of Green Valley, AZ; sisters Laura Gust (Tom) of Blaine, MN and Rebecca Chapman (Sean) of Denver, CO; nephews, niece, aunts, uncles and cousins. Memorial Services will be held at a future date.
