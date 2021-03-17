Dean Owen Warden

Dean passed away at home on March 11, 2021. He was born in Mpls. to Ann and Jack Warden. He was one of the founders of Ace Solid Waste and was a member of American Legion Post 622 of Elk River. He is survived by his wife Delores and children Don Warden, Sue Warden, Jerry Varichak (Annette), Mike Varichak (Angie), Terry Varichak (Erin), Tony Varichak (Twyla); 14 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Preceded in death by his first wife Mary Alice; children David, Daniel, Duane. Interment will be at Fort Snelling. Celebration of Life is planned for a future date.
