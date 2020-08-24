David Paul Schintgen, 70, of Aitkin, formerly of Ramsey, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. David was born November 1, 1949 in Long Prairie to Jerry and Devona (Bauer) Schintgen. David was united in marriage to Merrie Cleator on January 10, 1981 in Ramsey. David is preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Jack Anderson; brother, Steve Schintgen. David is survived by his loving wife, Merrie Schintgen; children, Melisa (Cory) Hackensmith, Christine (Kalin) Anderson and Christophor (Laurie) Gerken; grandchildren, Jordan, Garret, Tristan, Elizabeth, Jon and Tim; siblings, Linda McCormack, Kathy Whalen, Jane Motallebi and Julie (Mark) Martindale; mom-in-law, Eva Mae Cleator; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Services are Pending. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers to the Alzheimer’s Association. To sign the guestbook, go to: www.srtfuneral.com. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Aitkin.
