David Michael Nunnelee, 64, born in Austin, TX and raised in Anoka, passed away on April 25, 2020 in Huntsville, TX. David graduated in 1973 from Anoka High School and 1980 from Moorhead State University with a BA in journalism (Magna Cum Laude). After working as a reporter in the Detroit Lakes/Alexandria, MN area, David moved to Texas where he worked in the Public Information Office for the Texas Department of Corrections until retirement. Preceded in death by parents, Doris and Thomas Nunnelee and brother, Robert. David will missed by siblings Suzanne, Stephen, Thomas (Janine Haas), Daniel and Richard and his many nieces and nephews. Private family services will be held in Anoka.
