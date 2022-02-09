David Michael Fix, age 74, of Ramsey, MN passed away on January 22, 2022.
David was born July 19, 1947 to Anthony and Elizabeth Fix in Rochester, MN. He was raised in St. Charles, MN. He obtained his Bachelor of Science and Masters Degree from Winona State University. He spent most of his teaching career, 30 years, teaching Industrial Arts at St. Francis High School in St. Francis, MN. He raised his family in Ramsey, MN. He loved fishing and his many trips to Hawaii, St. Augustine, FL and Branson, MO.
He is preceded in passing by his father, Anthony Fix; his mother, Elizabeth (Holzer) Fix and premature infant son, Jason Fix.
David's legacy will live on through his beloved wife of 51 years, Deloris (York) Fix; children, Kristina (Jeffery) Ruppelius, Mark Fix (Vicki Kowal); grandchildren, Tyler and Luke Ruppelius. He is also survived by siblings, Jerry (Roseanne) Fix, Tom (Bonnie) Fix, Ken (Susan) Fix and Carol (Gary) Gibbs; along with many nieces and nephews.
