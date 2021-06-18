David Lawrence Rolph Passed away on April 26, 2021, in Coon Rapids, Minnesota, at age 86. While David lived a quiet and humble life, he enjoyed a good story and a good laugh, and he loved to tell stories, as all of us in the Kohrt family do. But his passion for sharing history with his students and his love for his family overshone everything he did. Those of us cousins who did not live near him were blessed with birthday and Christmas phone calls during which he shared highlights of his life and gave us his best wishes for a happy and safe life. David was born to Esther Kohrt Rolph and John Henry Rolph on July 10, 1934, at St. Mary's Hospital in Duluth, St. Louis County, Minnesota. David's early years include fond memories of driving his father's boat on Sturgeon Lake near Hibbing. He also enjoyed going with his father to the State Theatre in Hibbing where John worked as a projectionist. David's fascination with movies led to his later studies and work in movie-making. Following his graduation from Cretin High School in St. Paul and its ROTC program, David earned a Bachelor of Arts in history from the College of St. Thomas in 1956. He was a member of the History Club and the Film Club. David enlisted in the U.S. Army and served honorably from 1956 through 1958. After his discharge, he worked at the University of Minnesota Radio Studio and took graduate classes there in commercial art. In 1960, David began teaching history at Hill High School in St. Paul. As head usher in the Cathedral of Saint Paul on Sundays, David spoke of the highlight when President John F. Kennedy visited Minnesota and attended Sunday Mass on October 7, 1962. David escorted President Kennedy to his pew. He continued teaching at Hill High School for two years before obtaining a position at Coon Rapids High School. After his first three years of teaching history in Coon Rapids, David had saved up enough money to buy a home in that town in 1965. David and his mother Esther joined the Church of the Epiphany, and, besides ushering, he also helped at Epiphany's Food booth at the Minnesota State Fair. He dressed as a cowboy and stood outside the door with his megaphone, calling people in to dine. He enjoyed teaching World and U.S. history classes for 31 years in Coon Rapids. He was named “Teacher of the Year” in 1967 after organizing student tours to visit Washington, D.C., Williamsburg and Jamestown in Virginia, the Annapolis Naval Academy in Maryland, New York, and other historic locations. Years later, David shared that his trip to Washington, D.C., in the spring of 1968 was marked by the assassination of Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr., with riots throughout the city. Bridges into and out of the District were closed, and David with his students and chaperones were stuck on the bus for hours. David also “filmed” Coon Rapids high school football games to help both players and coaches to improve their performance. He earned his Master of Arts as a media specialist in 1979 from St. Cloud's nationally accredited School of the Arts. As a member of the Coon Rapids Historical Commission in the 1970s, David worked on a joint project with the Anoka County Historical Society of Minnesota researching the Coon Rapids Historical Mural, painted by Helen Potter. The mural shows the origins of Anoka Township in 1857 and transitions to Village of Coon Rapids in 1952 and the City of Coon Rapids in 1959. David retired from teaching in 1993, due to the failing health of his mother. As David's own health declined, he faithfully adhered to making birthday phone calls to his cousins who lived far. David was a family “connector” whose sustained efforts to share time and affection with his family were greatly appreciated. He cared about all of us and will be greatly missed and never forgotten. David's life was celebrated at the Church of the Epiphany in Coon Rapids, Minnesota, on May 11, 2021. He is preceded in death by his mother, Esther Kohrt Rolph; his father, John Henry Rolph; and an infant brother, John Fredrick Rolph. He is survived by eight cousins who will all miss him. David's ashes will be interred next to his mother in Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing, St. Louis County, Minnesota. A memorial service is planned for September 7, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. at the cemetery.
