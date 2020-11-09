David Keith Hoagland was born July 9, 1920 to Clark and Abbey Hoagland in Brook Park, MN. He passed away on November 5, 2020 at the age of 100 and was a long time resident of Anoka, MN. He was enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Force 1942-1946 as an aircraft maintenance personnel. After the military, he worked construction and was an over-the-road truck driver. He was hired July 1, 1948 as one of the first uniformed deputy Sheriff’s for Anoka County. In October, 1955, he was hired by the City of Anoka Police Department as a Patrolman. In 1963, he was appointed as Chief of Police, a position he held for 16 years until he retired in 1979. Dave was a member of: Anoka County Chief of Police Association, MN Chiefs of Police Association, International Chiefs Association, MN Police and Peace Officers Association, Anoka American Legion and a former member of Anoka Masonic Lodge, Zahrah Temple Shrine. David is survived by three children and three step children, Larry Hoagland, Barbara Hoagland, Shirley Hoagland, Charles McKusick, John (Patricia) McKusick, Dale (Barbara) McKusick; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren and sister, Ethel Mae Haugen. The family wishes to thank long time friend, Dave Small for his support and the City of Anoka and Anoka Police Department for their kindness and acknowledgment of retired Chief of Police, Dave Hoagland. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 1 p.m. with a visitation starting at 12 noon at Thurston-Lindberg Funeral Home, 2005 Branch Ave., Anoka. Thurston-Lindberg Funeral Home Anoka 763-421-0220
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.