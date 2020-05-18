David "Jr." A. Borntrager

On Monday, May 11, 2020, David A. Borntrager, Jr. passed away at the age of 65, due to complications from Covid-19. David was born on August 27, 1954 to David and Elnora Borntrager. He grew up in Spring Lake Park and graduated in 1972 from Spring Lake Park High School. David then enlisted in the Navy for 6 years. On August 9, 1980, David married Mary (Singer). They raised three sons, Daniel, Jeremy, and Ben. Most of David’s work career was building/electrical maintenance. He retired from Xcel Energy in Monticello in April 2018. David loved to ride his motorcycles, enjoyed singing at open mic, going to Jimmy Buffet concerts, and concerts at First Avenue. David enjoyed traveling with family and friends and most of all spending time with his grandkids. David was a great teacher for the boys, helping them with their vehicles and home projects. David could usually strike up a conversation with just about everyone he met. David was a kind and loving person; a wonderful husband, dad, grandpa, brother, uncle, cousin and friend. He will be missed by many people. David was preceded in death by both of his parents and his grandson Edward. He is survived by his wife Mary; sons Daniel (Laura, granddaughter Victoria), Jeremy (Tonya, grandsons George and Remy), and Ben; sisters Diane (Ian), Jean (Curt); brothers Gerry (Louise), Doug (Doreen); along with several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Due to the Coronavirus and restrictions for large gatherings, the family will have a celebration of life at a later date. David will be interred at Fort Snelling National cemetery.
