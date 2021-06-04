David John Mickelson was born March 18, 1938 to Walter E. and Ruth Mickelson in Anoka, MN. He departed this life on May 22, 2021 in North Platte, NE surrounded by loved ones. Dave graduated from St. Francis High School in 1955 and worked various jobs before joining Olson Plumbing as a beginning to a 60-year plumbing career opening his own shop, Mickelson Plumbing in 1977. Dave loved spending time outdoors. He especially loved hunting and fishing with his son, friends and grandkids. He also had a competitive spirit and enjoyed winning all card and cribbage games. His infectious laugh will be missed. He is survived by his wife, Joyce Mickelson; children David Mickelson (Linda), Roxanne Olson (Tim) and Rhonda Mickelson (Paul); step-children Carson Blackman (Jenny), Cami Prochnow (Mike) and Wes (Tim) Blackman; siblings Jean Anderson, Chuck (Verna Mae) Mickelson and Lois Landborg; as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Celebration of Dave’s life will be held June 18 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in East Bethel, MN with visitation one hour prior. The flower shop is Holtz Floral, 15245 Hwy 65 NE, Ham Lake, MN 55304, 763-434-3322. Draucker Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
