Former Bertha resident David Hokanson passed February 23.
David was born in Mankato in 1949, lived in Poole Location, and attended Bertha Schools through his sophomore high school year. He was in band and choir, and played football and basketball. At the Todd County fair 4-H he showed garden flowers and a black angus named Black Beauty. His family had 13 milk cows and grew corn and alfalfa. David was a 1967 Coon Rapids High School grad participating in band, gymnastics, and drama. He attended the University of Minnesota where he also worked in Facilities Management and for Metalmatic. He was a graduate of St. Cloud State where he was an announcer for KVSC Radio. He was in Sears Management in Des Moines and Dubuque, IA, Toledo, OH, Detroit, MI, and Sears Headquarters in Chicago. He was disabled in 1993, and became a full time volunteer in DuPage County and the City of Naperville Mayor's office. He was a graduate of Naperville Citizen's Fire and Police Academies, and a volunteer with Naperville Community Radio Watch. He also spearheaded and was part of many church activities. David moved to Lawson, MO in 2004 and continued volunteering until he suffered further disabilities.
He is survived by his wife Nancy, daughter Kyrsta and husband Ross and grand dog Ozzie Miner of Petaluma, CA, stepfather John Huddleston of Otsego, sister Lenora and husband Craig Wold of Coon Rapids, nephew Gabriel and wife Heidi Wold of Nowthen, niece Katrina and husband Nick Martini of Champlin and their families, and cousins of Minnesota.
He was preceded in death by his parents Vaughn Hokanson and Grace Hokanson Huddleston, infant brother Paul, aunts, uncles, and cousins of Minnesota.
A commemorative stone will be placed at St. John's Cemetery, Bertha. Inurnment will be at Prairie Ridge Cemetery, Polo, MO.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.