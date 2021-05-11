David E. Cook, age 84 of Andover, went home to be with the Lord on May 10, 2021. David taught junior high school in California before moving to Minnesota to be a counselor at Anoka Senior High School. He enjoyed traveling the world, reading and was very kind and supportive. David is preceded in death by his first wife, Esther and sister Muriel. He is survived by his wife, Phyllis; daughter, Lorinda (Tim) Dale; grandchildren, Nathan and Alex; sister, Glenna (Tom) Dangelo; brother, Dr. Kenneth (Haruko) Cook; along with many other loving family members and friends. Service date and time will be posted on www.Thurston-Lindberg.com. Thurston-Lindberg Funeral Home Anoka 763-421-0220
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.