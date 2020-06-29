Dave joined the angels in heaven last Saturday to sing his heart out! He is survived by wife, Judy and two daughters, Beth (Scott) Huntley and Cheryl (David) Rich-Johnson; four grandchildren, Jacob (Caitlin), Alex, Noah, Anna and three great-grandchildren, Callum, Finn and Samuel. Born and raised in Cincinnati, OH, Dave excelled in science and starting construction equipment and terrorizing the neighbors. The youngest of Jack and LaVerne Rich, Dave was adored by his grandmother Roseneau, three brothers Gus, Jack, Terry and one sister, Lynn. He completed high school in 1960 and joined the Air Force where he learned to fix radar equipment and resourcefully supply his company through careful bargaining. Fresh milk, pizza and cold beer made Dave a favorite on Monkey Mountain and in DeNang. Dave served in Thailand in 1964-65 and Vietnam from 1967-68. The Air Force afforded Dave many adventures. In addition to overseas travel, Dave was station in Watertown, New York, when he met the love of his life, Judy. Married in November of 1964, Dave and Judy moved to Montana in 1966. After leaving the Air Force in 1968, Dave and Judy settled in Rochester, New York to raise their family. Dave worked for Eastman Kodak as an engineer and completed his degree at the University of Rochester. Dave and his family developed a love of soccer: playing, coaching, and refereeing filled many family weeks. Dave moved his family to Coon Rapids in the fall of 1979. Running, biking, and chasing his grandchildren were his greatest joys. He loved trains, museums and education and was fond of sharing anecdotes from Scientific American. Dave was fond of the long way around—while driving and storytelling. Dave loved a great meal and family time and was fond of donuts and bratwurst—fortunately not during the same meal. Dave’s singing in the choir at the Anoka Methodist Church was the highlight of his weeks and he loved to serve as trustee. Downtime for Dave was nonexistent. He was constantly working on problems or thinking of solutions. Dave’s optimism, passion, and joie de vivre will be missed by all. Dave’s internment will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery on July 7th. In lieu of flowers, the family requests gifts to be sent to the Parkinson’s Association.
David "Dave" Warren Rich
February 19, 1942-June 20, 2020 Beloved Husband, Loving Father, Papa and Great-grandfather
