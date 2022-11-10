Survived by loving wife, Mary (nee Schlough); daughter, Jody (Jason) Carver; grandchildren, Sam and Elli Carver (who were David's pride and joy); brother, Bruce Huber; extended family and in-laws.
Preceded in death by parents, Dave and Anna; brothers, Bert Webster, Donald "Boxy" Webster, Jerry Webster; sister, Lynette (Huber) Huffman.
David graduated from Anoka High School in 1964. He attended Northwestern University on an academic scholarship where he played Big 10 football for the Wildcats. He finished his academic career at St. Thomas University with a bachelor's degree in business/accounting.
Proud of his Coon Rapids/Anoka heritage and an avid sports enthusiast, he valued many friendships made throughout his active years playing, coaching, and watching his grandchildren play sports. David was known to many as "Coach D" and could often be heard "Cheering" from the stands.
David worked to live and loved to travel with his wife Mary of 52 years, always living life to the fullest.
Celebration of Life held on Friday, November 18, 2022, at Greenhaven Golf Course, 2800 Greenhaven Road, Anoka, MN from 3 to 7 pm. with sharing of memories at 5 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to donor's choice.
