September 9th 1955 - December 20th 2019, 64 Years of Age Daryl was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin Lebahn and Harriet (Luck) Lebahn. He is survived by Jan Johnson, daughter April Groth, granddaughter Hannah Groth, and siblings: Donna (Jim) Luther, Dale (Liz) Lebahn, Deborah Jaeger, and DeeAnn Steiner, and many uncles, aunts, nieces, and nephews. Daryl was born to Harriet and Alvin Lebahn in LaMoure, North Dakota. Growing up he enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling, baseball, and football. At the age of 17, his mother saved his life by giving him a kidney which allowed him to be a 41 year survivor of kidney failure. He always loved to say “She gave me life twice.” From there he attended Valley City State University, worked in construction, as an electrician, and eventually found his way to Blaine, Minnesota to work as a delivery supervisor. Daryl loved competing in golf and bowling in the Transplant Games which allowed him to travel around the country, and around the world. One of his most memorable trips was to Sydney, Australia in 1997 where he got both a gold and silver medal in ten-pin bowling. Back home he enjoyed his bowling league every week, golfing on the weekends, and hunting back in North Dakota in the fall. One of his most treasured accomplishments was receiving two 300 rings for bowling perfect games. After a long battle with kidney failure and cancer he passed away, surrounded by loved ones. Celebration of life to be determined at a later date.
Daryl G Lebahn
