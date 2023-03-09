Darlina "Dina" Jurain Meyers, age 90, of Coon Rapids, passed away on January 14, 2023, at her home.
Dina was born on January 7, 1933, in Clarissa, MN to Edward and Luella Fimon. Darlina was employed by Federal Cartridge for 25 years, and then the United Methodist Church for 10 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Doug; parents, Edward and Luella Fimon; son, Curtis Eastling; brother, Gordon Fimon; and great-granddaughter, Ava Graham.
She is survived by her daughter, Karen; daughter-in-law, Sue Eastling; step-children, Bradley Meyers, Diane, Kenny Meyers, Marion; 14 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; two brothers; and two sisters.
A Memorial Service for Dina will be held at the United Methodist Church on 850 South Street in Anoka on Monday, May 8 at 11am with a visitation one hour prior. Thurston-Lindberg Funeral Home, 763-421-0220, www.Thurston-Lindberg.com
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.