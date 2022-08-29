Dale Warren Collison passed from this life to heaven on Sunday, August 21, 2022 at his home in Wright, MN at the age of 77.
He was born December 1, 1944 to Melvin and Rhoda Collison in Anoka, MN.
He was preceded in death by his parents and former spouse, Judy Olson.
He married Judith Zimmerman in Anoka in 1963. She survives.
He is survived by his significant other, Judy Gilbertson; brothers, David Collison and Jerry Collison; daughters, Amy (Mark) Maxfield, Mary (Mike) Schoeneck; sons, Mark (Silvia) Collison and Dan Collison; multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Dale graduated from Anoka High School in 1963 and worked at Federal Cartridge for 36 years.
He loved nature, golf and spending time outdoors with family and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be October 9, 2022 from 11-3 at Isanti Community Center, 208.5 1st Avenue NW, Isanti, MN 55040. Service at 11 and lunch to follow.
A private graveside burial for family will take place at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to The American Cancer Society, The Shriners, or your favorite charity.
