Dale Lee Coon, 85, formerly of Blaine, MN, passed away peacefully on July 31, 2020 at his home. He was born on June 4, 1935 in Moline, IL, to Wilbur and Cecile Coon. Dale married Juanita Polacek on December 6, 1953 in Moline, IL. He enjoyed golfing and fishing. He was also a talented wood-worker; he made trophies, guitars, ukuleles, clocks, and furniture. Dale is survived by his sons, Mike, Danny (LeAnn) and Joe; eight grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Wilbur and Cecile, wife Juanita, son Steven and brother Gene. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.