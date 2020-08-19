Dale passed away peacefully at 9pm, July 23, 2020 from Dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. Dale was preceded by his parents Howard and Delores, and brother Duane. He is survived by brothers Donald and David, his three children Jill, Jeff and Alan, and grandchildren Jonathan and Ava. Dale was born July 9, 1935 , grew up in Austin, MN with his 3 brothers, Donald, Duane and David. He lived in Grand Rapids, Alexandria, Blaine, was married and resided in Anoka, MN. Dale retired from Cornelius Company. Dale played competitive baseball from little league then Austin HS and college ball at Hamline University. He played minor league ball and then competed in fast pitch and slow pitch softball into his 70s. Dale was a Gopher, Twins and Vikings fan, enjoyed sporting events, concerts and had many hobbies including hunting, fishing, boating, snowmobiling, skiing and golfing. Dale was a proud father and most enjoyed his time with his two grandchildren. It is believed that Dale along with his fishing pals hold the state record for fishing 56 consecutive years together on the MN opener. Regretfully, there will be no services due to state regulations pertaining to COVID.
