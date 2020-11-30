Colleen M. (McGuire) Zimmerman, age 70 of Ramsey, passed away due to complications of Covid-19 at Mercy Hospital on Friday, November 20, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, friend-she will be greatly missed by all who knew her. A Mass of Christian Burial for immediate family only will be held on Friday, December 4, 11 a.m. at St. Stephens Catholic Church, 525 Jackson St., Anoka. A celebration of Colleen’s life will be scheduled at a later date when we can all safely gather together. Colleen was born December 15, 1949 in Little Falls, MN to the late Gerald “Earl” and Magdelene “Madge” (Meehl) McGuire. She was united in marriage to Gerald Zimmerman on November 16, 1968 in St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Little Falls, MN. The couple moved to Ramsey in 1971 and had resided there since. Other than when she was hosting a family gathering of any kind, she was most happy when she was either in her kitchen baking or working in one of her many gardens. Colleen is survived by her husband Gerald; daughter Lynn Gill of Savage, MN, sons Mark (Betsy) Zimmerman of Minnetonka, MN, Tony Zimmerman and significant other Carol Vetter-Lane of Becker, MN; grandchildren Brandon and Matthew Gill and Sophie and Emma Zimmerman; brothers, Whitey McGuire of Costa Mesa, CA, Michael (Susan) McGuire of Costa Mesa, CA, Daniel (Abigail) McGuire of Costa Mesa, CA, Dennis (Joan) McGuire of Seattle, WA and Patrick (Rebecca) McGuire of Lytle, TX; sister Kimberly Rasmussen of Little Falls, MN; and many nieces and nephews. Colleen was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Madge; sisters Mary Ellen Schaffer and Carolyn McGuire; son-in-law Jack Gill. Colleen was very concerned about the finances of her home parish of St. Stephens Catholic Church during these times of Covid-19, so in lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to St. Stephens Catholic Church, Anoka, MN. Thurston-Lindberg Funeral Home Anoka, 763-421-0220, www.thurston-lindberg.com
