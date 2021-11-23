Clifford Thornberg

Clifford Magnes Thornberg, age 73 of Elk River, MN joined his loving Lord on Nov. 18, 2021.
He will be passionately missed by his wife of 53 years, Sherry (Wood), sons, Charles (Lisa), Chad (Ashleigh); daughter, Holly (Bill) Thornberg-Buhmann; sisters, Frances (Robert) Lundgren, Diane Grant, Darlene Daly and brother, Raymond. His grandchildren, Rachel (Mike), Paige, Katlyn, Blaine, Arabella, Abigail, Glory, Grace and great grandchildren, Mya, Braydon, and Brady held a special place in his heart.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Magnes Evans Thornberg and Irene Grace Briggs (nee Ewington).
Cliff was an avid collector and dealer often found at various car, beer, marble shows, and estate sales. He was an excellent fisherman and had a talent for restoring toys, cars, boats, and just about anything. His real joy came from relationships with family and friends, there was always a story and some humor. Cliff was a great friend to many people and animals. He was very thankful to the Lord for his many blessings.
Join us Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021 at Saron Lutheran Church, 311 Lake St. So, Big Lake, MN 55309. Visitation will be 1 - 3 p.m., service at 3 p.m. and luncheon will follow. For those unable to attend the service, it can be viewed live at 3:00 at saron.org/livestreams
Arr. Peterson-Grimsmo 763-295-2918 www.petersongrimsmocahpel.com
