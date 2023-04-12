Clark and Betty Cutts

Betty P. Cutts, December 30, 2022, age 94 and Clark E. Cutts, January 21, 2023, age 96, husband and wife of over 75 years, both passed at their home, Sanctuary of St. Cloud.

Clark was a proud Navy veteran of both World War II and Korean war. He was a Washington native and worked as an accountant for which he relocated to Colorado and then Minnesota with his wife and kids. Clark loved geography and the study of maps, and traveling. He and Betty took many memorable trips.

