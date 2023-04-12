Clark and Betty Cutts

Betty P. Cutts, December 30, 2022, age 94 and Clark E. Cutts, January 21, 2023, age 96, husband and wife of over 75 years, both passed at their home, Sanctuary of St. Cloud.
Clark was a proud Navy veteran of both World War II and Korean war. He was a Washington native and worked as an accountant for which he relocated to Colorado and then Minnesota with his wife and kids. Clark loved geography and the study of maps, and traveling. He and Betty took many memorable trips.
Betty gave up her Milwaukee roots to move to Washington to marry Clark. They were pen pals during the war and finally met. He was recalled for the Korean war leaving Betty and daughter Annette behind. Betty had a career with the state of Minnesota as a secretary and office supervisor for the juvenile corrections division. She was a social butterfly who loved jigsaw puzzles and Wii bowling.
After retirement, Clark and Betty moved to Clark's home state of Washington for 13 years, then relocated to Minnesota to be near family and friends.
They have both lost parents, siblings, aunts and uncles, many friends, and a dear son-in-law, Thomas Gedatus.
They are survived by children, Annette (Donald) Egge, Pamela Gedatus, and Steven (Kathy) Cutts; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, one great-great grandson; and many extended family and friends.
Please join us in a celebration of life on April 21st at 11AM with visitation at 10AM at Washburn-McReavy Coon Rapids Chapel, 1827 Coon Rapids Blvd. Luncheon to follow next door at the Coon Rapids VFW where they were both lifetime members and former officers.
