Clara Bragelman

Clara A. Bragelman, 95, of Anoka, MN, passed away on April 17, 2021. Beloved Mother and Grandmother, she is survived by her children, Michael (Judy), Janet, Kathleen Hagenah, Robert, and Patricia (Tim) Sweeney; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and sister, Peggy (Art) Philippi. Preceded in death by her parents, Lewis and Ellen Campbell; son, Lawrence Bragelman; daughter, Marjorie Bragelman (passed July 23, 2020); grandsons, Charles, Nicholas and Chris and two brothers, David and Donald Campbell. A memorial celebration of life for Clara and Marjorie Bragelman with visitation at 9:30 a.m. and mass at 11 a.m., July 23 at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church in Anoka, MN.
