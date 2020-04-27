Claire Mae (Eickstadt) Roath, age 85, of St. Michael passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at The Legacy of St. Michael, from natural causes related to Alzheimer’s. She was born on May 21, 1934 in Mahnomen, MN the daughter of Fred & Mary (Saice) Eickstadt. Claire worked at Mercy Hospital in Admitting before moving to The City of Anoka where she was a Utilities Billing Representative for over twenty years. In addition to her work she also enjoyed volunteering in classrooms, being band mom for Marching Band, and heavily involved in church activities at St. Stephens Catholic Church in Anoka. Bingo was her favorite pastime! There wasn’t a weekend that went by that she didn’t jump on the bingo bus to Mystic Lake. She also enjoyed crocheting, word puzzles, walking and spending time with her grandchildren. Claire is survived by her children Dawn Roath, Owen Roath, Shirley Cushman and Jackie (Dave) Earls; grandchildren Missy Spencer, Natalie Roath, Jeremy Roath, DJ Earls, Derek Earls, Jake Montague, Breanna Winkelman, Ashley Cushman, Parker Cushman; many great grandchildren (Brayden, Haylee, Elian, Thea, Riley, Max, Aliyah, and future baby girl Earls); a brother Clifford “Shorty” Eickstadt; and many other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her husband Owen Roath, a granddaughter Brittnie Montague, her parents and 9 brothers and sisters. Due to COVID-19, a private graveside service will be held at a later date at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. We would like to thank St. Croix Hospice and The Legacy of St. Michael for the loving care provided to her during her Alzheimer’s journey. Online condolences for the family may be made to: www.thepetersonchapel.com Serving the family is… The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home 763-497-5362
