Christel Susie (Biendara) Soper, 89, passed peacefully on February 22, 2023 after a difficult struggle with cancer.
She was born February 17, 1934 in Milwaukee, WI to Aloys and Anita Biendara. She was caught up in the war in Germany when her family went overseas for business. The stories she told were fascinating but devastatingly sad to hear what such a young person went through. She married Donald D. Soper and lived in Gettysburg, SD where they raised their five children. She helped run the first chicken hatchery and then became a respiratory therapist working at the Gettysburg hospital. She eventually divorced and settled in Coon Rapids, MN where she served her patients at Mercy and Unity hospitals for over four decades. She only recently retired in 2018, around the time she developed this cancer, working until she was 84 years old.
Christel will be especially remembered for her love for swimming, getting ice cream with grandkids, her faith, and caring for others. She was the most giving person and anyone that met her knew that.
Christel is survived by her sister Juanita (Ken) Eckert; her children Duane Soper, Lon Soper, Scott (Patty) Soper; five grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and many friends, all with whom loved her so dearly.
Preceded in death by her parents, daughters Anita and Kathy Soper, and her brother Hans Biendara.
Per her wishes, her remains will be kept until burial in the spring in which she wants to be surrounded by her family and celebrated.
