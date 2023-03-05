Christel Susie (Biendara) Soper, 89, passed peacefully on February 22, 2023 after a difficult struggle with cancer.

She was born February 17, 1934 in Milwaukee, WI to Aloys and Anita Biendara. She was caught up in the war in Germany when her family went overseas for business. The stories she told were fascinating but devastatingly sad to hear what such a young person went through. She married Donald D. Soper and lived in Gettysburg, SD where they raised their five children. She helped run the first chicken hatchery and then became a respiratory therapist working at the Gettysburg hospital. She eventually divorced and settled in Coon Rapids, MN where she served her patients at Mercy and Unity hospitals for over four decades. She only recently retired in 2018, around the time she developed this cancer, working until she was 84 years old.

