Charles Raymond Beach, 87, died March 1, 2020 at home in Isanti. He was born September 12, 1932 in Independence, MO to William and Esther (Pickus) Beach. Charlie attended Vocational High School in Minneapolis, graduating in 1951. The following year he married his favorite redhead Lois Enloe. He served in Korea 1952-54 as an Army Combat Serviceman. After discharge he worked for Honeywell as a Tool and Die Maker until his retirement in 1993. Charlie (known to many as Ray) was quick with a joke, a helping hand, and an opinion on just about any topic. He got things done. He was a great neighbor, an awesome 500 card player, and enjoyed watching reruns of Benny Hill. He loved nothing better than tooling around in his garage. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Arlyne Calloway; brother Donald; nephew Walter Calloway; and grandson Jesse Perleberg. He is survived by wife Lois (Enloe); daughters Sandy (Glenn); and Sherry; son Dale; nephew Sonny Calloway (Trish); six grand-daughters and seven great-grandchildren, extended family, and many friends. A memorial service will be held March 22 12:30pm (visitation one hour prior) lunch after at Sgt John Rice VFW Post #6316. 1374 109th Ave NE, Blaine. A private family graveside service with military honors will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in June.
