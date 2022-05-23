Charles Henry Davidson, age 89, of Anoka, passed away on May 15, 2022.
He worked at Hoffman Engineer for 34 years, and volunteered at Meals on Wheels, Feed my Starving Children, and the Anoka Legion Post 102, where he was a longtime member for 61 years.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Lenox; and great-grandson, Stephen.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Marge; children, Denise (Jack) Lyons, David (Terri) Littlefield, Dan (JoAnn) Davidson, and Della (Pedro) Osuna; grandchildren, Marie, Shawn, Lisa, Stephanie, Andy, Wade, Chelsea, Dani, and Jordan; great-grandchildren, Thomas, Kennedy, Charlie, Theodore, Evan, Connor, Isla, Norah, and Elena.
Memorial Service for Charles held on Tuesday, May 24th at St. Stephen's Church in Anoka. Visitation at 10am, Service at 11am, with a luncheon following. Thurston-Lindberg Funeral Home, 763-421-0220, www.Thurston-Lindberg.com.
