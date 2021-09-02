Charles “Chuck” Willi Durham, 66, died July 17 after a difficult battle with cancer AT HOME in Eagan. Charles was born in Erlangen, Germany and came to the US at age two. Raised in Anoka, he graduated from Anoka High School in 1972 and worked as an electrician. Married twice, Charles is survived by children Shawn of Ft. Worth, TX, Erik of Missoula, MT, and Erika of Princeton; spouse Patricia of Ham Lake; sisters Deb Pratt of East Lansing, MI and Cheryl of Eagan; brother Jim Delsing (John Vande Walle) of Eagan; dad John Delsing (Linda) of Anoka; and many cousins and dear friends. He was preceded in death by mother Dorothy (Chuck). Charles, 37 years sober, was an active inspiration to those who knew him at the Anoka Today Alano club where they will celebrate his life on Saturday, September 11 from Noon to 8:00 p.m., 2700 Ferry St.
