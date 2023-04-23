Carroll Myrtle Potter

Carroll Myrtle Shurtleff, daughter of Harold and Estelle (Johnson) Shurtleff, was born on September 15, 1936 in Berwyn, IL. She graduated from Oak Park River Forest High School in Oak Park, IL in 1954. She married Gary Yapp in 1958 in Cook County, IL. Carroll and Gary moved to Minnesota in 1961. Together they had three children prior to their divorce. She married Stephen Potter in September of 1977. Carroll worked for many years at Control Data in Arden Hills, MN. She was active in church and played organ for Advent Lutheran Church then Faith Lutheran Church both in Coon Rapids, MN. After retiring from her long career at Control Data, she worked on the music staff and played organ for Grace Lutheran Church in Andover, MN. Carroll loved to travel and spend time with her family and dogs.
Carroll died peacefully on March 11, 2023 at her home in Andover, MN. She was 86 years old.
Carroll is survived by her husband Steve of 45 years; three children, Scott Yapp of Coon Rapids, MN, Gail Bencker of Coon Rapids, MN, Keith (Tammie) Yapp of Sartell, MN; two step-children, Elizabeth Braesch of Wasilla, AK, Amy Smeby of Prior Lake, MN; 10 grandchildren, Joshua Yapp, Jacob Yapp, Alyssa Yapp, Joey Mead, Amanda Mead, Amber Braesch, Bobby Braesch, Eli Smeby, Owen Smeby, Emma Smeby; two great grandchildren; sister Annette Baumgartner; and many nieces and nephews.
Carroll is preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Estelle; infant brother Harold; and one sister Geraldine Joseph.
Celebration of Life service will be held at 1:00 PM Wednesday, May 3rd at Grace Lutheran Church in Andover. A visitation will be held prior starting at noon.
