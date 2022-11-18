Carole Ann Goetsch

Carole Ann Goetsch, 81, of Andover, Minnesota passed away after a long and courageous battle with Lewy Body Dementia on November 16, 2022.

Carole Ann Focht was born on July 28, 1941, in Birmingham, Alabama to Charles and Roberta (Aromi). After graduating from John Carroll High School in 1959, she attended St. Vincent Hospital School of Nursing and received her Nursing degree in 1962.

