Carole Ann Goetsch, 81, of Andover, Minnesota passed away after a long and courageous battle with Lewy Body Dementia on November 16, 2022.
Carole Ann Focht was born on July 28, 1941, in Birmingham, Alabama to Charles and Roberta (Aromi). After graduating from John Carroll High School in 1959, she attended St. Vincent Hospital School of Nursing and received her Nursing degree in 1962.
She met Cloy while he was visiting his landlady in the hospital where she was working as a nurse in Birmingham, Alabama. They married on June 12, 1963 in Birmingham and had two daughters, Colette and Cheryl. The family moved to numerous states with Cloy's job at Control Data before settling in Coon Rapids, Minnesota. As empty-nesters, they built their dream home in Andover, Minnesota.
Carole worked in many hospitals as a RN throughout her career before retiring from Unity Hospital in Fridley, Minnesota. She was proudest of her work in labor and delivery.
Carole enjoyed dancing, travel, reading, music and spending time with family. Her greatest joy in life was being grandmother to Jess, Ali and Josie and great grandmother "GG" to Waylyn and Mabel. Her hobbies included sewing, crafting, quilting, shopping and photography. She loved attending her granddaughters sporting events throughout their high school and college years.
Church affiliation: Church of St. Paul in Ham Lake, Minnesota
She will be greatly missed by many, including two daughters, Colette (Kelly) Brown and Cheryl (Bryce) Adams; three granddaughters, Jess (Billy) Becker, Ali (Michelle) Brown, Josie Brown; two great granddaughters Waylyn and Mabel Becker; sister Marilyn (Maurice) Dennis; niece Amy (Chris) Williams and nephew Michael (Patti) Dennis and great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband and her parents.
Special thanks to everyone at Guardian Angels in Elk River for their exceptional care. Many thanks also to the University of Minnesota Anatomy Bequest Program for treating mom with dignity and respect.
A private ceremony will be conducted on a later date.
