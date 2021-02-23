Carol N. Jensen (Port)

Carol Jensen, retired RN, passed from this life on February 13, 2021 at age 72 during a short hospitalization for an ongoing heart condition. Her loving husband and children were nearby. She was the first-born of WWII Navy vet Wilfred ‘Bill’ Port of St. Paul and wartime ammo plant worker Marguerite ‘Peggy’ Port (Bovee) of Champlin. Born in March 1948 in Mpls, she was raised by Bill and Peggy from their new home in Coon Rapids (CR). Carol was part of the first graduating class of CR High School in 1966. She went on earn a nursing diploma from St. Louis Park’s Methodist Hospital School of Nursing – beginning a 35+ year RN career at Mercy Hospital in CR, retiring in 2013. In 1972, she married civil engineer Mike Jensen of St. Paul at CR United Methodist (CRUM) church. They moved to Anoka, and began a successful, nearly 49-year marriage, raising their three treasured children – Todd, Amy and Kathryn. Carol maintained a life-long membership in CRUM church and was active in Chancel Choir singing and Bible study. She enjoyed short and long-distance train trips with her family, as well as ‘road trips’ in the Midwest. Her greatest joys were the precious moments spent with family, particularly at the lake ‘cabin’ in Aitkin county, alongside neighboring families of her sisters and cousins. In her retirement years, she enjoyed stepping-up her card-making and other paper hobbies, and taking trips with her youngest daughter, Kate. She was preceded in death by her parents. Surviving her are husband, Mike; son Todd (Crystal); daughter Amy (Peter Krueger); grandchildren, Ezra and Eleanor; daughter Kathryn; sisters Gloria Teske (David) and Gayle Tenold (Loren); beloved nieces and nephews; and life-time friend, Pam McMaster. In-person funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., with visitation one hour prior, Friday, March 5 at CRUM church, 10506 Hanson Blvd NW, CR 55433. Interment services at Anoka’s Forest Hills cemetery off Hwy 10 at Church Street will immediately follow. Funeral services will follow COVID guidelines for distance and require face mask wearing. Seating guided by ushers. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Carol’s name can be made to CRUM church or to donor’s favorite charities. Arrangements by Washburn-McReavy Coon Rapids Chapel, 763-767-1000, www.Washburn-McReavy.com.
