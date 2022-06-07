Carol Marie (Conley) Bradley, 90, of Andover, MN passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 29, 2022.
She was preceded in death by her husband Lyle R. Bradley, parents Jerry Floyd and Ellen Conley, siblings Jerrol Conley, Mary Ellen (Dale) Morey, and Camilla (Wylie) Johnson.
Carol is survived by her siblings Jon Conley, Kathleen Cranford, and Dan (Peggy) Conley; children Beth (James) Denny, Jeffrey (Sharon) Bradley, Howard Bradley, Susan Bradley Nimmons, and Thomas (Nicola) Bradley; 11 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Carol was born on March 30, 1931 in Superior, WI to Jerry Floyd Conley and Ellen Catherine Elizabeth Jensen of Wrenshall, MN. She was the oldest of seven children. Carol was a cheerleader in high school and homecoming queen. She became an elementary school teacher and taught in Staples and St. Francis, MN. In 1954, Carol met Lyle Bradley at a teacher's summer school class in Duluth, MN. They were married on June 25, 1955 and established their homestead (Braedecare) on the Rum River outside Anoka, MN. Carol stopped teaching when she and Lyle started a family.
Carol was a selfless and devoted mother and wife as well as an active participant in the First Congregational Church of Anoka and her community. Over the years, she was involved with PTA, Boy Scouts, the MN Legal Ethics Bar, a Junior Great Books Leader, AFS program participant, ardent DFL advocate, and served as an election judge. Carol served on the League of Women Voters for Anoka County and northern Hennepin County for 50 years!
Carol's favorite things included sewing, collecting and creating art work (particularly drawing, and painting, including Ukranian eggs), watching the Vikings football team and everything ice cream. She loved gardening and was known for her beautiful rose garden. Carol also shared a love of birds with Lyle and delighted in watching and identifying birds on or near the oxbow wetland from their balcony. Playing Bridge and games (especially Scrabble) brought out her competitive spirit.
Carol resided at Braedecare until March, 2021 when she moved to Walker Methodist Plaza in Anoka, MN.
Carol lived for her family. Her face would light up upon seeing her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was well loved and will be deeply missed by all!
A Celebration of Life will be held for Carol June 18 at 1:00 at the First Congregational Church, 1923 3rd Ave., Anoka. Memorials preferred to the charity of your choice. Private interment will be at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery.
